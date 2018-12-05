Morgan Co. Schools to offer advanced manufacturing courses in spring

As manufacturing jobs are making their way to the Tennessee Valley many companies are searching for skilled workers to fill their positions. Many local school districts are working to provide their students with opportunities and one is now offering a dual enrollment program for their kids. Morgan County Schools is just one of those districts. They have partnered with Calhoun Community College to offer advanced manufacturing courses to their students.

The career tech director for Morgan County Schools, Dr. Jeremy Childers, said when Calhoun College approached them to bring these courses to students he knew it was a deal they couldn't pass up. When students return from Christmas break some of them will begin their journey to earning certificates in manufacturing.

Brown

"The first class that I'm going to take with the dual enroll will be the adm 111 and that'll give me my mcss which that will be basically my basic safety skills. Stuff like that," said senior Cameron Brown.

Brown told me he likes to work with his hands and hopes to study aerospace wielding. His classmate Dalton McIntosh is interested in autobody work and said this program will help prepare them both for jobs in the future. Especially with Mazda-Toyota building in the area.

"The program will help us with the type of certifications we need to get in that job and like certified in that job," said McIntosh.

The career tech director told me Morgan County Schools is dedicated to providing these opportunities to their students and are introducing them to the kids as early as fifth grade. A group of eighth graders at Cotaco Junior High are already getting hands on skills with woodwork to prepare them for the high school level.

"It's great because we're just building teamwork skills so later in life we can get along with our coworkers," said Cadence Childers.

In addition to taking their safety courses the students will also be enrolled in an english and math course at the college.