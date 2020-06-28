Clear
BREAKING NEWS Thousands without power after outage in Huntsville Full Story

Student athlete at West Morgan High tests positive for coronavirus

The student attended workouts on Wednesday and was tested on Thursday.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

West Morgan High School is in the midst of responding to the news that one of its student athletes testing positive for coronavirus. 

The student attended workouts on Wednesday and was tested on Thursday. He got his results back Saturday. 

School officials said the group of athletes were screened prior to the workout, followed social distancing guidelines, and wore face coverings. 

Right now, administrators are waiting for direction from the Alabama Department of Health and state school board on when facilities can reopen. 

The student that tested positive will quarantine for at least 14 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3603133
Montgomery357692
Mobile3362133
Tuscaloosa183936
Marshall13899
Lee104436
Shelby94223
Morgan9073
Madison8966
Franklin82911
Walker78013
Elmore77113
Dallas7448
Butler59727
Chambers54727
Etowah54713
Baldwin5399
Tallapoosa53969
DeKalb5285
Autauga49211
Unassigned47821
Lowndes43617
Houston4204
Russell4150
Pike3885
Cullman3723
Lauderdale3634
Bullock35410
Limestone3510
Colbert3415
Coffee3391
Barbour3141
Covington2934
Sumter27412
Hale27320
Wilcox2718
Marengo26411
Clarke2565
St. Clair2472
Calhoun2375
Dale2300
Talladega2205
Winston2163
Escambia2156
Jackson1942
Chilton1932
Pickens1906
Choctaw18812
Marion18812
Monroe1872
Blount1851
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1607
Bibb1581
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1100
Washington986
Lawrence900
Cherokee667
Fayette651
Lamar641
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events