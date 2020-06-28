Student athlete at West Morgan High tests positive for coronavirus

West Morgan High School is in the midst of responding to the news that one of its student athletes testing positive for coronavirus.

The student attended workouts on Wednesday and was tested on Thursday. He got his results back Saturday.

School officials said the group of athletes were screened prior to the workout, followed social distancing guidelines, and wore face coverings.

Right now, administrators are waiting for direction from the Alabama Department of Health and state school board on when facilities can reopen.

The student that tested positive will quarantine for at least 14 days.