Morgan County Schools switching to remote learning due to staffing concerns

Morgan County Schools will switch to remote learning on Thursday.

Classes will be online for the rest of the week. The school superintendent, Robert Elliott Jr., says the switch is due to staffing concerns at their schools.

Students will return to either traditional or remote learning after the holiday break, depending on what parents chose as their child's learning option. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In-person classes will follow the same schedule as first semester with Wednesdays being remote learning for all students.