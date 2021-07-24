Morgan Co. Deputy battling ALS throws out first pitch

Before the Trash Pandas Saturday night, the first pitch was thrown by a special person to our community.

Chris Dillard has served in law enforcement for more than 20 years. He's currently with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. In June, Chris was diagnosed with ALS or better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He said he's been appreciative of the community's support and hopes Saturday night's pitch helps keep the conversation going surrounding this disease.

Rebecca and Morgan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Dillard Rebecca and Morgan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Dillard



"I never played baseball in high school but I always wanted to come out to a game and throw a first pitch and trying to bring awareness to ALS. It's, it's a great moment," said Chris Dillard.

If you would like to help the Dillard family, click here.