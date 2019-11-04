District 3 commissioner Don Stisher pleaded guilty to misuse of campaign funds.

He'll pay a $2,000 fine and be in probation for a year. He gave his only on-camera interview Monday to WAAY31.

Monday afternoon Stisher was already back to work here at his office in Falkville. He says he's running again in 2020 and right now he's asking for his voters' forgiveness.

"I apologize to my supporters in this county ... I hope they forgive me," said Stisher.

Stisher says he's not hiding anything about what led to his arrest Monday morning.

"I have no problem confessing," said Stisher.

He says in 2015 after closing a campaign account he moved $2,000 in donations to his personal account, which is a violation of the ethics law.

Stisher's lawyer, Jacob Roberts, says it wasn't intentional.

"I believe the Attorney General's office saw that and that's why they agrees to settle on a misdemeanor," said Roberts.

We asked Stisher why he moved the money. He said he shut down the campaign account because he was running unopposed in 2016. He also said he was in the hospital around the time this happened.

"I'm not using it as an excuse, I'm responsible and I know that and I knew what I needed to do," said Stisher.

Stisher also says he didn't report those donations to the Secretary of State's office. In early 2018 an ethics investigator contacted him and asked him if he was aware of the funds being moved.

"Once brought to my attention I went back to my bank and got the records for the secretary of state's investigator," said Stisher.

Once that investigation was done, a grand jury indicted him. On Monday word spread fast and the Morgan county commission chairman told me the news will surprise district 3.

"I know its going to be a shock just like it was to us this morning," said Chairman Ray Long.

Long said the commission can't vote out a commissioner because of a misdemeanor ethics violation. That will be up to voters in March 2020.

He did say he's never seen something like this happen during his time with the commission.