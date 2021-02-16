More winter weather on the way

Aside from the ongoing snow showers which should taper through this evening, we're quiet and cold tonight and the first part of Wednesday. Lows are in the teens and highs Wednesday should make it close to 40.

Keep in mind the fact that models have had a very difficult time with temperatures recently. There's some indication that we'll stay cold Wednesday, meaning the precipitation that arrives later in the afternoon will start as snow or a wintry mix, mainly in northwest Alabama.

It is still (unfortunately) HIGHLY uncertain where the freezing line will be tomorrow night, but it seems reasonable to expect up to an inch of snow with the potential for freezing rain and sleet in northwest Alabama and Lincoln Co. As the night goes on, it all transitions to rain by Thursday morning. With colder air moving in again, a mix to snow is expected as the moisture wraps up later Thursday evening.

It should be noted that some data sources never fully transition to rain in northwest Alabama. If that's what ends up happening, we could easily see three to four inches of snow. With this as a possibility, we'll be watching each model run very closely in the coming hours.

Once this next storm system is out of here, we get a break until the end of the weekend when the next front rolls through. It only brings a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning, thank goodness.