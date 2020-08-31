More widespread storms Monday

Unfortunately Monday will be similar to Sunday in North Alabama. The workweek starts with overcast skies but dry conditions. Sunshine gradually breaks through by late morning allowing for temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 80s by early to mid afternoon.

Much of North Alabama will once again have the potential to see Isolated strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds the main threat. like Sunday, any storm today will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Additional heavy rain today just adds to the widespread 3 to 6"+ rain we've seen the last 7 days. By far the areas of greatest concern will be west of I-65 and closer to Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties.

Additional showers and storms are expected beginning as early as sunrise Tuesday, but coverage will not be quite as widespread as what we saw today and will see on Monday. Rain chances will return to typical pop up afternoon shower and storm chances by midweek. High temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 80s to low 90s while lows stay in the low to mid 70s.