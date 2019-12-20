More volunteers needed to help in Town Creek tornado cleanup

Loved ones of people hurt and killed in the Town Creek tornado are cleaning up and salvaging what they can.

Tobias Wilson was on his cousin, Marcus Johnson's, property trying to salvage and clean up what he could. Not much is left of Johnson's home besides a concrete slab. Wilson said Johnson is still in the Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital after being injured in the tornado.

"We just hope he gets better," said Wilson. "We need more help. This guy here is from Huntsville with the disabled veterans and we have the Tennessee Lions Club."

With volunteers trickling in and out, it will take a lot more people to clean this up.

"It's good to have people from another area help. We'd like to have more people from our area help, but we just don't have it right now," said Wilson.

Wilson said it's not just manpower they need. They need equipment, too.

"Bring chainsaws, bring heavy equipment because we had to rent this one on our own," said Wilson, referring to the machine he and a friend rented to help clean up.

The mayor of Town Creek said Monday they should have large dumpsters in the area to help in the cleanup efforts.