More tricks than treats in your Halloween forecast

Tuesday will be a dry day before the rain sets in for about 48 hours. Expect some patchy morning fog, the chance at some midday sunshine, then increasing clouds later in the evening. Temperatures start near 50 and highs will be seasonable - in the low to mid 70s.

By Tuesday night, the rain will start creeping back into North Alabama from the south. We'll start with showers, becoming rounds to moderate to at times heavy rain off and on through the day. A strong storm is possible, but the overall severe threat is low. It will be quite a bit warmer overnight, too. Lows only dip to the low to mid 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. For Thursday, the rain continues after a potential break overnight. A strong cold front passes late Thursday afternoon and evening, creating gusty wind and ending the rain from west to east. The timing of the front will likely not be quite early enough to completely clear out the rain in time for Halloween trick-or-treating, but we'll continue to monitor the timing.

Behind the front, temperatures will be more winter-like than autumn. We plummet to the upper 30s Friday morning and highs reach the lower 50s Friday afternoon. Be looking for frost advisories and/or freeze warnings for Friday and Saturday nights. We'll be in the low to mid 50s each night. Regardless of freezing conditions, we'll very likely be cold enough for a damaging frost. The weekend stays quiet, dry and sunny, otherwise.