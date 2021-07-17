More thunderstorms with heavy rain Sunday, drying out some midweek

Saturday has been another day of scattered downpours across North Alabama. Additional downpours will continue to develop through the early evening hours and and progress slowly to the east and northeast. The slow motion of these storms combined with high rainfall rates could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for those that see repeated rounds of heavy rain. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms may pack gusty winds up to 30 MPH. Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere filters in from the northwest this evening, keeping us mostly dry overnight. However, there is still plenty of moisture around for a stray shower to potentially develop late tonight.

We'll do it all over again Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop during the afternoon hours and last through the early evening. Mostly cloudy skies and higher coverage of rain will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A low end risk for flash flooding is also on the table again Sunday, but no severe weather is expected. A weak frontal boundary will crawl closer to North Alabama late tomorrow evening, so showers and isolated storms will linger into Sunday night. Showers and storms also continue Monday with this boundary nearby.

Beyond Monday, the frontal boundary will eventually wash out. This means it will stay warm and muggy, but our rain chances dip by mid week with a lack of forcing needed for better storm chances. By Wednesday, we should transition back to the typical afternoon pop up storms that fade into the evening. High temperatures creep back up to the upper 80s next week too.