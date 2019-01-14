More than 850,000 robocalls made to 256 area codes

Alabama's largest city is one of the top in the nation for robocalls. An indexing company lists the Birmingham area code as 12th in the nation for spam calls. But huntsville is not immune!

The same firm says last month alone, more than 850,000 robocalls were made to the 256. People tell us they just want the calls to stop.

"I really hate them. Like I wish there was something to be done about them. Like it's ridiculous about how many of these calls I get," said Lydia Flores.

Like death and taxes you can pretty much count on getting spam calls, usually daily. People we talked to today said they get anywhere from one to five or more. And it makes them hesitant to answer their phones.

"I usually answer the phone because, you know, it could be someone important or something like that. And then when I realize it's not I just hang up," said Flores.

Sorry, Lydia. That's the worst thing you can do. Cyber experts tell WAAY 31, most robocallers are searching for a legit number. Answer the call, and you've just shown them you're legit.

The calls range from unreal...

"I've gotten some about going on a cruise, like I wish I could but I know it's not real."

To outright ridiculous...

"Or something about car insurance or something like that. I don't have a car!"

We all want the calls to go away. But an attorney told us, it's nearly impossible to catch the people placing these calls. And adding your number to a do not call list? Well, that only works for legal businesses which doesn't solve the problem of these spam calls.

"We do have the power to block numbers so I feel like that's enough effort to stop people from calling you," said Kyla Salomon.

The Federal Communications Commission said combating robocalls is a top priority. It recently issued an $8-million fine to one company! But it also says phone companies need to start filtering out the numbers, so the calls don't even get through in the first place.