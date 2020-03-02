More than $800,000 worth of cocaine seized from vehicle in Colbert County

A Colbert County man is in custody after more than $800,000 worth of cocaine was found in his vehicle, officials say.

Agents conducted a drug trafficking investigation on Friday after a tip that a large amount of cocaine would be delivered to a location in Muscle Shoals.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the suspect arrived at the location and was approached by agents who found several ounces of cocaine in the driver’s area of the vehicle.

ALEA say more than 18 pounds of cocaine was found in the vehicle’s trunk.

Terrell Brown, 50, of Tuscumbia is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine. He's being held in the Colbert County Jail.

According to ALEA, more narcotics charges could be filed. The department says the amount of cocaine that was seized has a street value of more than $800,000 and approximately 8,000 single uses.

The Colbert County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.