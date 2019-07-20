More than 700 pounds of raw beef and pork recalled by Birmingham business

An establishement in Birmingham is recalling more than 700 pounds of raw beef and pork products because of a possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Saturday that US Foods was taking part in the recall. They rated the health risk as "high."

The USDA said it was discovered at the Birmingham facility that "an employee may have cut himself during production." There were not confirmed reports of anyone falling ill because of the possible contamination.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated that some of the products may be in the refrigerators or freezers of some restaurants. Those who have these products are encouraged to throw them away or ask for a refund.

For a full list of affected products, click here.