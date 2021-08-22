More than 70 establishments failed inspection, 14 in North Alabama

Food inspection have resumed across the state after the pandemic.
In the last 90 days, 73 establishments were shut down because of issues. Those issues include "extended interruption of electrical or water service, complete lack of refrigeration, complete lack of hot water, sewage backup, misuse of poisonous or toxic materials, onset of an apparent foodborne illness outbreak, or other circumstance that may endanger public health, including an inspection score of less than sixty," according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The establishments are not allowed to reopen until the issue no longer exists. The state health department says most conditions are usually corrected within a few hours.
Since May, 72 food establishments and 1 lodging facility have been shut down. No body art facilities have been shut down.
14 of the establishments are from North Alabama. Here's a list below:
Hardee's #1412
1771 US Highway 431
Boaz, AL 35957
08/18/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of hot water
La Frontera (Meat Market & Produce)
2315-C Jordan Lane SW
Huntsville, AL 35805
08/19/2021
Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover
Little Miracles Child Care
424 North Locust Street
Florence, AL 35630
08/11/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of hot water
Rocket City Showgirls
8700 Highway 72 West
Madison, AL 35758
07/21/2021
Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover
Burger King #23235
3035 Jeff Road
Harvest, AL 35749
07/06/2021
Purpose: Unsecured grease trap lid
43 Grill
15110 Hwy 43
Russellville, AL 35653
06/23/2021
Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover
Hooters of Huntsville
4729 University Drive NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
06/23/2021
Purpose: Score below 60
Family Dollar Store #11045
2715 University Drive
Huntsville, AL 35810
06/08/2021
Purpose: Rodent infestation
Chill N Ice
6844 US Hwy 431S
Owens Cross Roads, AL 35471
06/09/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of hot water
Chino's Cafe On The Go
1265 Florence Boulevard
Florence, AL 35630
06/09/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of hot water
Riverside Restaurant, INC
111 East Limestone Street
Florance, AL 35630
06/11/2021
Purpose: Sewage back up in the kitchen
E-Z Mart
5990 Pulaski Pike
Huntsville, AL 35810
06/08/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of hot water
Local Joe's at Albertville
102 East Main Street
Albertville, AL 35950
05/27/2021
Purpose: Complete lack of refrigeration
Pizza Hut #36061
2246 Winchester Road NE, Ste 308
Huntsville, AL 35811
05/21/2021
Purpose: Sewage backing up in the kitchen
You can find the full list of closures for the last 90 days here.