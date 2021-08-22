More than 70 establishments failed inspection, 14 in North Alabama

Food inspection have resumed across the state after the pandemic.



In the last 90 days, 73 establishments were shut down because of issues. Those issues include "extended interruption of electrical or water service, complete lack of refrigeration, complete lack of hot water, sewage backup, misuse of poisonous or toxic materials, onset of an apparent foodborne illness outbreak, or other circumstance that may endanger public health, including an inspection score of less than sixty," according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.



The establishments are not allowed to reopen until the issue no longer exists. The state health department says most conditions are usually corrected within a few hours.

Since May, 72 food establishments and 1 lodging facility have been shut down. No body art facilities have been shut down.

14 of the establishments are from North Alabama. Here's a list below:

Hardee's #1412

1771 US Highway 431

Boaz, AL 35957

08/18/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of hot water

La Frontera (Meat Market & Produce)

2315-C Jordan Lane SW

Huntsville, AL 35805

08/19/2021

Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover

Little Miracles Child Care

424 North Locust Street

Florence, AL 35630

08/11/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of hot water

Rocket City Showgirls

8700 Highway 72 West

Madison, AL 35758

07/21/2021

Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover

Burger King #23235

3035 Jeff Road

Harvest, AL 35749

07/06/2021

Purpose: Unsecured grease trap lid

43 Grill

15110 Hwy 43

Russellville, AL 35653

06/23/2021

Purpose: Unsecured grease trap man hole cover

Hooters of Huntsville

4729 University Drive NW

Huntsville, AL 35806

06/23/2021

Purpose: Score below 60

Family Dollar Store #11045

2715 University Drive

Huntsville, AL 35810

06/08/2021

Purpose: Rodent infestation

Chill N Ice

6844 US Hwy 431S

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35471

06/09/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of hot water

Chino's Cafe On The Go

1265 Florence Boulevard

Florence, AL 35630

06/09/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of hot water

Riverside Restaurant, INC

111 East Limestone Street

Florance, AL 35630

06/11/2021

Purpose: Sewage back up in the kitchen

E-Z Mart

5990 Pulaski Pike

Huntsville, AL 35810

06/08/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of hot water

Local Joe's at Albertville

102 East Main Street

Albertville, AL 35950

05/27/2021

Purpose: Complete lack of refrigeration

Pizza Hut #36061

2246 Winchester Road NE, Ste 308

Huntsville, AL 35811

05/21/2021

Purpose: Sewage backing up in the kitchen

You can find the full list of closures for the last 90 days here.