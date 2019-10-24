More than 60 Alabama high school football games rescheduled due to impending rain

The impending rain caused more than 60 high schools across Alabama to move up football games to Thursday night.

We wanted to know the reason, since there is no threat of severe weather.

A Ider High School, the Hornets will face off against the Fyffe Red Devils.

"Over their lifetime, they've worked to make this community and this school an awesome place to be," Miles Keith, the head coach of Ider High School's football team, said.

"They" are the high school seniors in Ider. Friday night's game was supposed to be "Senior Night," the last time on their home turf.

"Until you're a parent or a spouse, you're never that important again. That's when you're the most important," Keith said.

That's one of the main reasons Keith says they moved the game to Thursday.

"We had a lot of rain at homecoming and it was kind of miserable. We want to make sure our seniors have the chance to come out and be recognized," he said.

He says if fans have to bring an umbrella, they're less likely to fill these seats. Historically, rainy gamedays have meant 1,000 less for the football program.

"We have to pay the bills on the lights and the water and everything in the field house, and that gate money goes a long way for us to keep the program going," Keith said.

However, he says his team loves playing in the rain.

"It's fun. It's one of those dreams, you know? You're out in the backyard and it's rainy and you're muddy and it's fourth and one and you want to go for it and score," he said.

As a coach, he's got to keep an eye out for the safety of his student-athletes.

"People can slip, and there's ankles and knees, not to mention the lightning and all that stuff, but the field conditions can cause problems for both teams," he said.

Fyffe and Ider will face off at 7 p.m.

There are of course some teams in North Alabama still playing Friday. The full list is HERE.