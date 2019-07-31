More than $4 million in grant money is coming to Huntsville.
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the $4.1 million grant on Wednesday. It will help construct a bridge to serve a major automotive manufacturer and provide opportunities for future development.
The grant will be matched with $4.1 million in local funds, which is expected to create 320 jobs.
Senator Richard Shelby took to twitter to show his appreciation for the grant. He called it excellent news for the state's automotive industry and said it will have long-term economic benefits for the entire region.
This is excellent news for #Alabama’s automotive industry, creating 320 new #jobs & long-term economic benefits for the entire region. Grateful @CommerceGov continues to invest in our state. https://t.co/m7t5u9U5f2
— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) July 31, 2019
Related Content
- More than $4 million in grant money coming to Huntsville for construction of new bridge
- Huntsville Airport receives a $29.1 million grant
- Huntsville Airport to receive $29.1 million grant
- $13 million data center coming to Huntsville
- Tennessee Valley airports receive millions in infrastructure grant money
- Madison Co. bridge closed for construction
- $1 million grant awarded for Huntsville Hospital-Calhoun nursing partnership
- Huntsville International Airport receives $10.4 million grant for improvement
- Lawrence County animal shelter construction coming along
- Styrofoam covering area around Huntsville construction site