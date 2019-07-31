Clear
More than $4 million in grant money coming to Huntsville for construction of new bridge

It's expected to create 320 jobs.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

More than $4 million in grant money is coming to Huntsville.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the $4.1 million grant on Wednesday. It will help construct a bridge to serve a major automotive manufacturer and provide opportunities for future development.

The grant will be matched with $4.1 million in local funds, which is expected to create 320 jobs.

Senator Richard Shelby took to twitter to show his appreciation for the grant. He called it excellent news for the state's automotive industry and said it will have long-term economic benefits for the entire region.

