More than 300 teachers left Huntsville City Schools in one year

Huntsville City Schools released a year's worth of HR reports documenting how many teachers quit or retired in a given month, and how many replacements the school was able to hire.

The reports include hundreds of papers spanning from November of last year up until the most recent HR report from November 2nd, 2021.

These documents show all of the Huntsville City Schools employees that quit or retired, but WAAY31 focused specifically on the number of teachers.

Over the course of the past year, more than 250 teachers quit and about 55 retired. That left more than 300 open teacher positions to fill. Surprisingly, the school system kept up. They hired about 290 educators over the course of the year.

These documents still leave many unanswered questions. Are teachers leaving one school more than others? Is the school system maintaining a balanced teacher to student ratio? Overall, what caused those 300 teachers to leave?

WAAY31 reached out to the school system for answers to some of these questions that came from the report.

In response to the HR reports, the school system released a statement saying,

"Huntsville City Schools values the hard work, commitment, and service to students exhibited by HCS employees each and every day. While the district recognizes the past year and a half has presented numerous challenges, HCS remains committed to promoting a high-quality educational environment for students, teachers, and employees to be successful personally, academically, and professionally."