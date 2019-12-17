Clear
More than 200 customers still without power in Athens following Monday’s severe weather

Credit: Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson

Athens Utilities crews are replacing 10 utility poles in the city.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Approximately 240 customers are still without power in Athens following Monday's severe weather, according to the city's electric department manager, Blair Davis.

Athens Utilities crews are replacing 10 utility poles in the areas of Cowford, Nuclear Plant and Neely roads.

The city says Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson took photos Tuesday morning of damage on Hatfield Lake Road and Moyers Road.

