More than 200 customers still without power in Athens following Monday’s severe weather

Approximately 240 customers are still without power in Athens following Monday's severe weather, according to the city's electric department manager, Blair Davis.

Athens Utilities crews are replacing 10 utility poles in the areas of Cowford, Nuclear Plant and Neely roads.

The city says Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson took photos Tuesday morning of damage on Hatfield Lake Road and Moyers Road.

