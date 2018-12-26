Clear
More than $2 million awarded to emergency housing assistance in Alabama

The funding will benefit areas of north Alabama.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that almost $2.5 million has been awarded for emergency housing assistance.

The funding from the Emergency Solutions Grant program will help homeless Alabamians find housing and offer help to those in danger of becoming homeless. This is through statewide organizations that provide shelter, legal and health assistance and financial education. The program can also help cover families' moving costs.

"While many of us gather with family and friends this time of year, it's important to remember that there are some Alabamians currently struggling to keep a roof over their heads and others who don't have a home at all," Ivey said.

$275,000 was given to the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, which will benefit various areas across the state, including Jackson and Marshall counties. The city of Florence and the city of Huntsville each received $275,000, and $20,000 to was awarded to the Marshall County Home Place.

Anyone who would like to request assistance can contact their local agency. Case managers screen applicants for eligibility.

