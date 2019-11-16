More than 1,400 pounds of litter removed in Tennessee River cleanup

Hundreds of pounds of aquatic litter was removed from the waterways leading to the Tennessee River Saturday morning.

The 1,420 pounds of litter is part of the Tennessee Riverkeepers capaign to remove as much microplastics from the water as possible. In 2019, their cleanup efforts resulted in stopping more than 14,870 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.

"These events show that a few people can make a difference, and cleanups provide some hope for hundreds of thousands of citizens who are concerned about our blessed river and its tributaries," said David Whiteside, the founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper.

"Clean water is a nonpartisan issue; we are all in this together."

He said the majority of the trash found in and near the water was "some form of plastic, the most common being polystyrene (“styrofoam”), polyethylene (plastic bottles and shopping bags), and polypropylene (straws)."

"Scientists have found that the Tennessee River is polluted by as many as 16,000 to 18,000 microplastic particles per cubic meter. This pollution occurs when larger plastics breakdown over time," said Whiteside.

"Experts think that they can last for hundreds of years, and toxicity can ‘biomagnify’ as microplastics build up in the food chain."

Saturday's effort was the fourth organized cleanup project at Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch in 2019. Whiteside said it's not just plastic that concerns them.

"Other forms of litter can be toxic too. Tires can contain: benzene, mercury, styrene-butadiene, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and arsenic, as well as several other chemicals, heavy metals and carcinogens," said Whiteside.