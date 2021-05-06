More than 1,300 customers without power in Madison County

Update: Huntsville Utilities issued the following update:

In addition to the Harvest/Monrovia outage, crews are responding to power outage in south Huntsville impacting customers from Bob Wallace Avenue south to Airport Road and from Triana Boulevard east to L & N Drive.

Regarding the Harvest/Monrovia outage, Madison County Fire and Rescue reports two utility poles with power lines are down along Mt. Zion Road.

In both cases, service will be restored as quickly as possible.

From earlier:

More than 1,300 customers are without power in Madison County Thursday night.

Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in the Harvest/Monrovia area impacting customers from Nick Davis Road south to Capshaw Road and from Wall Triana Highway east to Indian Creek Road.

Huntsville Utilities says service will be restored as quickly as possible, and the cause is unknown.