More than 1,300 customers are without power in Madison County, as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to the outage in Monrovia from Douglas Road south to Old Monrovia Road and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard. It says service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown. You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.