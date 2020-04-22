More than 1,300 customers impacted by Madison County power outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the previously reported area.

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in the Hazel Green/Walnut Grove area Wednesday morning.

The department says customers are impacted from the Tennessee State Line south to Stegers Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Butler Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here. It shows more than 1,300 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.