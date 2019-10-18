Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic stopped on Maysville Road in Madison County after vehicle flipped Full Story

More than 1,300 customers affected by Madison County power outage

Update: According to Huntsville Utilities, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the area

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: According to Huntsville Utilities, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the area.

Officials say the outage was caused by a wreck on Maysville Road that damaged a utility pole.

-----------

From earlier:

More than 1,300 customers in Madison County are without power as of 7:19 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in New Market from County Lake Road south to Ryland Pike and from Winchester Road east to Hurricane Creed Road.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Click here for a live view of the affected areas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events