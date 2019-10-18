More than 1,300 customers affected by Madison County power outage

Update: According to Huntsville Utilities, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the area.

Officials say the outage was caused by a wreck on Maysville Road that damaged a utility pole.

UPDATE: The outage was caused by a vehicle accident on Maysville Road involving a telephone pole. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) October 19, 2019

More than 1,300 customers in Madison County are without power as of 7:19 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in New Market from County Lake Road south to Ryland Pike and from Winchester Road east to Hurricane Creed Road.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

