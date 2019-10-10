More than 1,300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage

More than 1,300 customers in South Huntsville are without power as of 5:30 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in South Huntsville from Ledges Drive South to Weatherly Road and from Whitesburg Drive East to Cecil Ashburn Drive.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Click here for a live view of the affected areas.