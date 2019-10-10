More than 1,300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage

More than 1,300 customers in South Huntsville are without power as of 5:30 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.
Officials with Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in South Huntsville from Ledges Drive South to Weatherly Road and from Whitesburg Drive East to Cecil Ashburn Drive.
Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.
Click here for a live view of the affected areas.
POWER OUTAGE - South Huntsville from Ledges Dr south to Weatherly Rd and from Whitesburg Dr east to Cecil Ashburn. Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/pWsYyavdDT
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) October 10, 2019
