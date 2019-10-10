Clear
More than 1,300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage

Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Ashley Thusius

More than 1,300 customers in South Huntsville are without power as of 5:30 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.

Officials with Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in South Huntsville from Ledges Drive South to Weatherly Road and from Whitesburg Drive East to Cecil Ashburn Drive.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

