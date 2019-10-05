Clear
More than 1300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

More than 1300 customers in north Huntsville are without power as of 8 p.m., according to Huntsville Utilities.

Officials said the outage extends from Stringfield Road north to Bob Wade Lane and between Martin Luther King Highway and Blue Spring Road.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Huntsville Police also warn that a traffic light is out at the intersection of Winchester Road and Pulaski Pike. 

