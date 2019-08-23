More than 130 Alabama A&M students without housing assignment

Right now, more than 130 students at Alabama A&M are waiting on housing. It has them in a real bind, as the semester is already underway.

WAAY 31 was on campus Friday afternoon to explain why they're in limbo, and the university's response. Some students are left with two choices, either go home or find a friend to stay with until they get housing.

We spoke with one student who said it's unfortunate, but they need to stay strong.

"Of course, you know, it's a wait for everything. Just don't give up. If you got class, continue going to class," the student said.

This Alabama A&M student didn't want to be identified, but said the most students can do is try to find a friend to stay with on campus.

A&M officials said they have more than 6,000 students this year, and there aren't enough beds for everyone. In order to get a dorm placement, students must pay a $100 deposit, have their financial aid completed and already be registered for classes.

Back in April, 1,400 students didn't have a dorm, but as of Friday, that number is down to 132. It's a first come, first serve process, which is why students are encouraged to apply early.

Many of the students who don't have dorms are registered for class and have finished the requirements.

"Don't be discouraged. Still do good in your classes. If people are helping you, you know, allowing you to take showers and stuff, use their restroom, you know, just to comfort you, then just continue to be grateful for that," said the A&M student.

A&M staff said they're happy with the growth they're seeing. They just don't have enough space. They said they are actively working to get everyone a place to stay as soon as possible.

We've reached out to the university about long-term housing plans and we're waiting to hear back. Two years ago, the university put students in hotels. We're waiting to hear back about why they stopped doing that.