More than $120,000 worth of meth, pot found in Tuscumbia bust

A Russellville man is in custody after state and local agents found more than $120,000 in drugs in Tuscumbia.

Hunter Reid Hulsey, 31, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine on Wednesday, and more charges are expected, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A lengthy investigation into drug trafficking complaints lead to the discovery of about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and drug packaging materials, according to a news release.

There is enough methamphetamine for approximately 1,120 single uses with an estimated street value of $112,000. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $8,800, the release said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force obtained and served two search warrants within Tuscumbia - one at a warehouse near Highway 72 and the other at a storage locker at a facility near 6th Street.

Hulsey, the suspect, was found in Franklin County. Authorities said he had about 4 ounces of methamphetamine and a handgun when they found him.

Assisting members of the task force represent several agencies including ALEA SBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the 25th Judicial DA’s office and the Russellville Police Department. The Tuscumbia Police Department also assisted with the investigation.