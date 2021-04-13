More than 1,000 Xanax pills, gun, cash seized during Limestone County search; 1 arrested

A man is in jail after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a search of a home led to multiple seizures.

It happened on Monday, Apr. 12 at a home on North Hine Street in Athens.

The sheriff’s office said while executing a search warrant, investigators found more than 1,000 Xanax pills, a pistol and $3,283 in cash. It says this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be pending.

Nicholas Powell, 23, of Athens was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He’s held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.