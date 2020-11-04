More sunshine, warmer temperatures Wednesday

The stretch of nice Fall weather continues for the middle part of the work week. A gradual warming trend also continues as highs today hit the low 70s with plenty of sunshine once again. Late tonight, a small disturbance quickly moving through the area will bring more cloud cover. There is little moisture to work with, so everyone will remain dry heading into Thursday. The extra cloud cover will drop highs a touch into the upper 60s. Clear skies return just in time for Friday.

The weekend looks nearly completely dry. Some data sources continue to indicate one or two showers Saturday, but this chance is very low. Warmer temperatures continue this weekend. Highs reach the mid 70s! Our next widespread rain chance is still quite a ways off. We're watching a cold front that looks to move through North Alabama early next week. Data sources are moving back and forth on the exact timing of this front, but it looks as though rain chances will increase Tuesday and perhaps even into Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be fairly light, with only a quarter to half inch expected.

While this cold front approaches, we will continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta. After causing catastrophic damage in Nicaragua and Honduras as a strong Category 4 hurricane, Eta looks poised to move back over open water in the Caribbean late week, restrengthen into a tropical storm, then take another turn to straddle along the Florida coast early next week. We will have to watch Eta over the next five to seven days, as its remnants may bring more moisture that could increase our rain chances even more by the middle of next week.