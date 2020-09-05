More sunshine, comfortable temperatures Sunday

The picture perfect weather continues for your Labor Day holiday weekend! After feeling the first taste of Fall early this morning, North Alabama has warmed up nicely into the upper 80s this afternoon. The lack of humidity has made for a very pleasant afternoon to be outside. Clear skies will continue overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 50s for much of the region. Tonight might be a night to leave the windows open for some free air conditioning! Temperatures will warm up back into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon, with more blue skies and sunshine. This tranquil stretch of weather continues into Labor Day Monday, as highs come close to the 90 degree mark.

The humidity will slowly start to build back into the region beginning Tuesday, but our rain chances will hold off until Wednesday as a powerful low pressure system and cold front inch closer to the region. This same system will be responsible for a huge swing in temperatures across the Great Plains and Rockies this week, with highs near 100 Labor Day dropping to lows in the 30s with snow chances by mid week! Luckily, we will not that dramatic of a weather change, but showers and storms will be on the increase, especially Thursday and Friday. Once this cold front moves through, expect another stretch of cooler and drier weather that will be an even bigger taste of Fall than what we are seeing this weekend. Highs next Saturday look to only top out near 80 with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Summer is still here for just a little while longer, but Fall is certainly right around the corner.