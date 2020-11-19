More sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday

The warming trend continues across North Alabama this morning. That's thanks in part to the winds shifting from the north and northeast to the southeast overnight, ushering slightly warmer air. Nonetheless, it still is a touch on the chilly side this morning, with many spots waking up in the upper 30s. The sunshine sticks around for another day, with highs in the mid 60s. That southeast breeze will pick up quite a bit later this morning. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH could gust up to 25 MPH at times this afternoon. Clear skies stick around tonight, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 40s Friday morning. The warming trend peaks this weekend with highs back in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

We continue to keep a close eye on the long term forecast and what we can expect heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. The forecast has come a bit more into focus this morning. Two separate systems will make their way through North Alabama next week. The first will be a quick hitting cold front that arrives Sunday night. A few spotty showers are possible after sunset Sunday and perhaps into Monday morning. Rainfall totals appear light and most of us will be dry by Monday afternoon. This cold front will bring much cooler temperatures with it. Highs on Monday struggle to reach 60. By Tuesday night, a second cold front will be approaching the area. This front appears to be stronger and could bring more widespread rain to the area Tuesday night and through much of Wednesday. This will likely cause travel impacts for those with plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. A few thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday, but we are not concerned about severe weather at this time. Rainfall totals have also increased, with many spots expecting around a half inch to one inch of rain over the next seven days. Locally higher amounts closer to an inch and a half are also possible. Be sure to stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast. If there's any good news, it appears as though Thanksgiving Day itself looks quiet next Thursday.