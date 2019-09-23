More sunshine and more heat for the first week of Fall

A cold front approaching north Alabama made for a somewhat cloudy and perhaps more pleasant afternoon. Temperatures still hit the lower 90s, but we'll be just a touch cooler for Tuesday. While it may have looked like rain for most of the day, the moisture ahead of the front really only amounted to a few showers.

As was the case last week, the chances for appreciable rain are low, to say the least. Some data sources indicate another cold front at least approaching the area Thursday. This would bring our next chance for rain, but like today, amounts will be low for those that even get lucky enough to see raindrops.

Let us not forget that early this morning was the autumnal equinox! Our first few days of fall will feel anything but autumn-like as temperatures climb back into the mid 90s by the end of the week, heading into next weekend. This means that forecast highs are approaching record values. If it seems unseasonably hot, that's because it is.