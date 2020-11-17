More sunshine and a bit breezy Tuesday

The quiet stretch of weather continues for North Alabama. Keep the jackets nearby today. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs will only reach the low 60s. It will be a breezy day, with sustained winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour gusting closer to 20 mph at times, especially this morning. The coldest air of the week arrives tonight, with clear skies and a light northwest breeze dropping temperatures to near freezing. Outlying areas will likely fall into the upper 20s by sunrise Wednesday morning.

North Alabama will continue to see a gradual warming trend through the next five days. By Thursday, highs reach the mid 60s then to the low 70s this weekend. The quiet pattern also continues through this weekend too with lots of sunshine. Our next rain chance arrives very late Sunday night and Monday as a cold front looks to bring spotty showers to the area. Monday does not appear to be a washout, but long term data sources seem to suggest a more active and warmer than normal Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned for updates.