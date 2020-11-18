More sunshine Wednesday, warming up by the weekend

It's another wash, rinse, and repeat weather day across North Alabama. With clear skies this morning, many spots dipped to near freezing. Plenty of sunshine will allow us to warm up nicely once again this afternoon. Highs stay seasonable in the low to mid 60s. Late tonight, winds will shift directions from the north and northeast to the southeast. This will allow temperatures to be a touch warmer tonight. However, your Thursday morning will still be cool in the mid to upper 30s. It will be breezy Thursday also, with some gusts closer to 20 MPH possible. The southeast winds will also usher in a gradual warming trend in the days to come. By Friday, we are back in the upper 60s then the low 70s this weekend.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, the pattern becomes a bit more active. By late Sunday night, a cold front will start to bring a few showers back to North Alabama. Additional showers will also persist through Monday morning before tapering off by sunset. Then by midweek, we are watching the potential for a bit more widespread rain in North Alabama. While it is too early to dive into specifics, some data sources are keying in on rain chances back on the increase Tuesday night and especially Wednesday. Keep this in mind if you have any holiday travel plans next week. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune the details of your Thanksgiving week forecast. Regardless, rainfall totals do look fairly light, with most spots expecting a quarter to half inch of rain with locally higher amounts near three quarters of an inch possible.