Clear
More sunshine Sunday, summer heat returns next week

North Alabama will see temperatures in the 90s for the first time this year by Wednesday.

Posted: May 30, 2020 6:46 PM
Updated: May 30, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

It has been a warm but comfortable Saturday across North Alabama. We can expect much of the same Sunday as well. Clear skies tonight with a light breeze out of the north will allow overnight lows to drop into the mid 50s. The winds should help limit the amount of fog we see overnight, but some patchy fog can't be completely ruled out in valleys. Temperatures will rebound quickly Sunday, with highs a touch cooler than today, but still comfortable in the low 80s. Tomorrow will be yet another great day to be outside, but don't forget to take the sunscreen with you. UV index values will be very high once again, perhaps leading to sunburns in as little as 15 minutes.

We kick off the month of June Monday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Summer like air returns by Tuesday with many spots coming close to the 90 degree mark. Most of the area will likely see highs in the 90s for the first time this year on Wednesday. With the return of the 90s come the return of rain chances. Much of Wednesday will be dry, but a stray showers is possible during the afternoon. More widespread shower and thunderstorm chances arrive Thursday as a frontal boundary stalls out just to our north across middle Tennessee. Those storm chances will continue into next weekend. No day looks to be a washout, however, and rainfall totals will stay under a tenth of an inch for all of North Alabama.

Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
