More sunshine Monday, summer heat returns midweek

The beautiful stretch of weather continues across North Alabama on this Sunday. A persistent northerly breeze has kept temperatures very comfortable all day long and the humidity very low as well. But the humidity and summer like temperatures make their return to North Alabama as we kick off the month of June. Overnight lows tonight drop into the mid 50s. Monday will look very similar to today, but a few degrees warmer in the mid 80s. The summer heat and humidity makes its return in full force Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Many spots will hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year Wednesday, with temperatures continuing to hover right around 90 heading into next weekend.

With the return of the heat and humidity comes the return of daily afternoon showers and storms as well. We stay dry through Tuesday, but a small chance for isolated showers and storms returns Wednesday afternoon. Heading into the latter half of the week, a frontal boundary will stall out just to our north across middle Tennessee. This stalled boundary will serve as a focus for more widespread showers and storms both Thursday and Friday. Neither day will be a washout, but definitely keep the umbrella handy as you are out and about late this week. As is the case with any storm that develops this time of year, some gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible with any stronger storms Thursday and Friday, but the severe weather threat appears low at this time. Small shower chances linger into Saturday. Overall rainfall totals will be less than a quarter inch for the entire area expect for higher amounts in any stronger storms.