More summer storms and heat Wednesday

Strong storms pushed northward through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday evening. There were a handful of reports of tress and power lines down, in addition to a report or two of hail. Wednesday will bring a nearly identical day, starting quiet, warm and humid with scattered storms by the afternoon.

Tonight, the chance for a lingering shower or storm diminishes by midnight. We'll be otherwise partly cloudy to mostly clear with patchy fog and lows in the lower 70s. For Wednesday, it's rinse and repeat. Continued humidity and highs in the lower 90s will allow for storm development after lunchtime and for those that skip the rain, heat index values will be back in the lower triple digits. It's a 50/50 shot at storms both Wednesday and Thursday, then storm chances are a little bit lower by the weekend. Regardless, the pattern remains pretty much unchanged for the next several days. Lows in the lower to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s, humidity, and the chance for thunderstorms are what we'll have to look forward to.

If you've got beach plans, you should know what is trying to take shape in the Gulf over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center has given an area of disturbed weather just off the western coast of Cuba a 40% chance of tropical development. This cluster of storms will keep a mainly westward track, heading for the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. While this is, at a minimum, bad news for the western Gulf, beach plans should be okay if you're heading to Alabama or Florida shores. Keep in mind the chance for rip currents can be elevated, though.