More storms to wrap up the week and this weekend

Another day, another round of storms. This morning, it's a quiet picture with cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chances increase late this morning and especially this afternoon. Coverage will be more widespread today compared to yesterday and we will see more storms today as opposed to just showers. Make sure you have the rain gear on hand if you are heading to high school football games or the Trash Pandas game tonight. Some delays will be possible but rain chances will continue to taper off past sunset.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather pattern will not change one bit. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue both Saturday and Sunday. We will have some dry time each day, but not a whole lot, so you'll definitely want to have indoor backup plans just in case. The main concern this weekend is stronger storms producing heavy rain that will be moving very little if at all. This will set the stage for an increased risk for ponding on the roadways and localized flash flooding. Daily rain chances continue through early next week, potentially aggravating this flash flood potential. Rainfall forecasts have increased in the last 24 hours. Areas west of I-65 could see 1.5 to 2 inches of rain with higher amounts closer to 3 inches possible near the Alabama-Georgia state line.

The good news is there is an end in sight to this weather pattern! A strong cold front will sweep through North Alabama early next week (Tuesday evening-early Wednesday). This will not only end our rain chances, but kick out the humidity and finally usher in pleasant Fall weather just in time for the official start of Fall next Wednesday. By late next week, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s!