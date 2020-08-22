More storms this afternoon

Parts of North Alabama are seeing patchy dense fog at this hour, especially over the higher elevations of northeast Alabama. Take it slow if you encounter any fog this morning and don't forget to turn on your fog lights! Keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans you might have today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop once again around lunchtime this afternoon and persist through the afternoon and early evening. We aren't anticipating any strong storms today, but brief heavy rainfall is always possible with storms this time of year. Much of the area should start to dry out just after sunset.

The disturbance responsible for our widespread storms the last few days moves out of the area tonight. But winds out of the southwest will continue to pump in more moisture to the region, keeping the chance of isolated showers and storms each afternoon beginning Sunday and lasting through midweek. Temperatures will slowly warm up from the mid 80s today to lower 90s by Wednesday.

By midweek, our attention turns to the potential impacts of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. Both of these storms are expected to move through the Gulf of Mexico beginning Monday. Marco will not impact North Alabama, but the remnants of Laura could cause issues by late next week. How these two storms interact with each other in close proximity in the Gulf will ultimately determine the impacts of Laura here at home or if there will be no impacts at all. It is still too early to say what the impacts might be, but we will continue to watch the tropics closely as provide updates as the forecast evolves. However, if you do have interest along the Gulf Coast, be sure to take hurricane precautions now.