More storms on the way this evening, then finally drying out some Sunday

The first round of showers and storms has moved out of North Alabama. These earlier storms moved just fast enough to limit the flash flooding threat (for now). This is a far different story compared to our friends in middle Tennessee who saw nearly a foot of rain just this morning alone! Having said that, we aren't out of the woods just yet today.

Additional showers and storms have begun to develop in western Tennessee and western Kentucky. Data sources continue to indicate that this activity will come together over the next few hours and eventually arrive in North Alabama by 7 PM. The heaviest storms will move through the region this evening and eventually move out after 10 PM. Heavy rain and flash flooding will once again be the main concerns. Given all of the heavy rain we saw earlier today as well as the rain we have seen for the last several days, our grounds cannot hold much more water, thus increasing the flash flooding potential tonight. Remember that flood waters will be extremely difficult to see at night. If you encounter any flooded roadways, turn around and don't drown! Frequent lightning will also cause problems for any outdoor events taking place through the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH will also be possible with the strongest storms.

Rain chances are finally lower starting Sunday. It's just a 30 percent chance for pop up storms tomorrow afternoon that will fade by sunset. The start of the new work week is even drier as high pressure starts to build back in. With lower rain chances comes warmer temperatures. Highs are in the upper 80s Sunday then in the low to mid 90s through midweek. Heat index values near 100 degrees will be possible Monday through Wednesday.