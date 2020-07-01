More storms Wednesday afternoon, hot 4th of July weekend

We are kicking off the month of July with showers and storms across North Alabama this morning. Although the storms this morning are well below severe limits, they are efficient rain makers with frequent cloud to ground lightning at times. Some ponding on the roadways and localized flooding is possible as we go through the rest of the morning hours. Take it slow on the roads as you head to work this morning.

Much of the showers and storms we are seeing now will move south of North Alabama by midday. However, there is still plenty of moisture being brought into the area from the southwest. As a result, expect additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms to develop early this afternoon. All of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms once again this afternoon and evening. As was the case Tuesday, some storms this afternoon and evening could be strong to marginally severe, with heavy rain and gusty winds the primary concerns. Showers and storms come to an end mid evening and most locations will be dry overnight tonight. Highs today will only stay in the mid 80s thanks to this morning's storms and the leftover cloud cover.

Thursday's storm chances will be lower than what we have seen the last couple days, but expect scattered showers and storms to develop once again Thursday afternoon. The severe weather threat is also lower Thursday. We will warm back up to the upper 80s as well. Looking ahead to 4th of July weekend, data sources continue to trend to a better forecast for the holiday. While scattered showers and storms are still possible, coverage appears to be less widespread, especially Friday and for the 4th itself Saturday. Saturday does not appear to be a washout for any outdoor plans or fireworks Saturday night, but stay weather aware, as scattered storms are still possible each afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase once again by Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will warm back up to the lower 90s thanks to the lack of clouds and lower rain chances. Be sure to stay hydrated this weekend!