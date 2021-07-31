More storms Sunday, drying out next week with a slight cool down

Isolated but heavy downpours will remain possible through the early evening hours across North Alabama. The strongest storms will be capable of 40 MPH winds and very heavy rainfall. No severe weather is expected this evening.

Later tonight, we will be closely watching a more organized complex of thunderstorms expected to develop along the Kentucky-Tennessee line. This complex of storms will slowly progress south and southeast late tonight, potentially arriving in our area near sunrise Sunday morning. These storms should weaken by the time they get here. In fact, it's still uncertain if these storms will even get here at all before falling apart. Regardless, the chance for showers and storms increase near sunrise especially for our northern counties. Additional showers and storms will develop throughout the day Sunday, capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning. The severe weather risk Sunday is just south of our area.

The frontal boundary responsible for this weekend's storm chances will slide south of our area early next week. This will drop our storm chances for the upcoming work week and cool us down too. Highs will hover in the upper 80s with overnight lows quite comfortable for early August in the mid 60s. A small chance for pop up afternoon showers and storms returns to the forecast by the second half of the week, but most remain dry.