Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More storms Sunday, drying out next week with a slight cool down

The dangerous heat is coming to an end, but temperatures will still hover in the upper 80s with little in the way of rain to kick off August.

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 3:53 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Isolated but heavy downpours will remain possible through the early evening hours across North Alabama. The strongest storms will be capable of 40 MPH winds and very heavy rainfall. No severe weather is expected this evening.

Later tonight, we will be closely watching a more organized complex of thunderstorms expected to develop along the Kentucky-Tennessee line. This complex of storms will slowly progress south and southeast late tonight, potentially arriving in our area near sunrise Sunday morning. These storms should weaken by the time they get here. In fact, it's still uncertain if these storms will even get here at all before falling apart. Regardless, the chance for showers and storms increase near sunrise especially for our northern counties. Additional showers and storms will develop throughout the day Sunday, capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning. The severe weather risk Sunday is just south of our area.

The frontal boundary responsible for this weekend's storm chances will slide south of our area early next week. This will drop our storm chances for the upcoming work week and cool us down too. Highs will hover in the upper 80s with overnight lows quite comfortable for early August in the mid 60s. A small chance for pop up afternoon showers and storms returns to the forecast by the second half of the week, but most remain dry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events