More storms Monday, hottest temperatures of the year midweek

We saw a few more downpours across North Alabama today compared to yesterday. Additional downpours will continue to develop across through the early evening hours before tapering off after sunset. While an isolated shower may redevelop overnight, most stay dry but muggy. Lows fall into the mid 70s.

If you did not see rain today, it was extremely hot. Actual air temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s and feels like values peaked in the lower triple digits. Today was just the beginning of a long stretch of potentially dangerous heat for North Alabama in the week ahead.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Chances peak each afternoon, with heavy rain and gusty winds the primary concerns with any stronger storms. Even with slightly higher storm coverage, highs still climb into the low 90s with heat index values near 100.

By midweek, our pattern becomes much drier and much hotter. We will see our hottest air of the season Wednesday and Thursday. Actual air temperatures will reach the mid to maybe upper 90s. Feels like values will be between 105 and 110 degrees as well. If you will be outside at all in the week ahead, take care of yourself! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks.