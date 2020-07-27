More storms & heat Monday, changes by midweek

We start off Monday similar to what we have seen the last 10 days with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 90s. Any storms today could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

By Tuesday, we will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will be approaching North Alabama from the northwest that will stall near the Kentucky-Tennessee. This stalled frontal boundary will be the focus for daily chances of widespread showers and storms through the rest of the week ahead. Several waves of energy will ride along this stalled front beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday before the front moves eastward. The wettest days in the week ahead appear to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect additional showers and storms to arrive as the cold front moves out of the region Friday and into Saturday before our weather pattern begins to settle down. Given the ample rain chances in the week ahead, we will keep a close on the potential for flooding in North Alabama. Much of the area will see over two inches of rain through next weekend, with locally higher amounts near three inches possible. Be sure to check back with WAAY 31 throughout the week as the forecast continues to evolve. If there is any good news, the widespread rain will provide a brief "cool" down in our recent heat wave. Today will be the hottest day of the next 7 days. Highs drop to the mid to low 80s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will continue to hover near 70.