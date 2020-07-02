More spotty storms today, seasonable holiday weekend

Good morning! It is a much quieter start to your day across North Alabama compared to this time yesterday. It's also another muggy morning with temperatures across the area hovering right around 70. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning, allowing for just enough heating to take place for the development of showers and storms later this afternoon. The coverage of storms today will be less compared to the last few days, but keep the umbrella handy while you are out and about today. Strong to severe storms are not expected this afternoon, but some heavy rain and gusty winds cannot be ruled in any storms we do see. Highs today will stay in the upper 80s thanks to a light wind out of the north throughout the day.

Overnight lows tonight once again drop to near 70. 4th of July looks to be a classic summer time weekend across North Alabama. The pick of the weekend will be Friday, with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Many will stay dry Friday, but it will be hot. Highs near 90 will feel more like the mid 90s thanks to the humidity. For the 4th itself on Saturday, rain coverage will be slightly higher, but will be primarily afternoon pop up storms that develop with daytime heating. Most of the storms that do develop should quickly fade as we get closer to sunset. Any plans Saturday night should go off without issue, but stay weather aware if you have plans Saturday afternoon, as you might have to dodge a few spotty storms. Highs top out in the low 90s again but the humidity makes it feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Whatever plans you might have this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated! Widespread rain chances start to move back into the forecast Sunday and continue through early next week. Rainfall totals the next five days will stay under a half inch for all of North Alabama.