More spotty storms today as our unsettled weather pattern continues

It is a quiet but muggy start to your Thursday morning with temperatures hovering near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Tropical moisture continues to linger and isn't going anywhere for quite some time. A stalled frontal boundary to our north combined with the remnants of Nicholas to our south will contribute to higher chances for showers and storms through the next seven days. For today, coverage of showers and storms will be more isolated this afternoon and into the early evening. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do may see heavier downpours that lead to ponding on the roadways. Most of the activity should fade after sunset but a stray shower remains possible tonight.

Looking ahead, the remnant low pressure from Nicholas will slowly meander northward into Mississippi over the next 24-48 hours. That means higher chances for showers and storms Friday and this weekend. Keep this in mind for any Big Game Friday Night plans. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are expected over the next seven days with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is not a major concern at this time given that this rain is spread out over several days. Highs hover in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows near 70.

The tropics continue to stay busy. No other named storms for the time being, but that will be changing soon. The National Hurricane Center are watching two areas interest: one east of the Carolina coast and the other over open water. The Carolina system has a 70 percent chance of development while the open water system has a 90 percent chance of development. Not expecting impacts in the US just yet. But we will have to watch the track of the system over open water as that could make a run for the US in the next 10 days or so.