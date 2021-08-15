More spotty storms Monday, rain from Fred arrives Tuesday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across North Alabama on your Sunday evening. This is all thanks to a stalled frontal boundary that has moved closer to North Alabama today. These storms are not moving much at all and are producing very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible through the evening hours.

With the frontal boundary still nearby, showers and one or two isolated storms linger tonight, but coverage will not be as widespread. The boundary lifts back northward Monday, but more showers and storms will develop during the peak heat of the day. By tomorrow evening, our attention moves to Tropical Storm Fred. Data sources and the official track from the National Hurricane Center have moved Fred back to the east, with landfall near Pensacola tomorrow night. This eastward track means less impacts for North Alabama. Having said that, areas east of I-65 will still see widespread and potentially heavy rain beginning Tuesday morning that continues through the day. If this track holds, areas west of I-65 may not see much rain at all (outside of a few pop up showers and storms). This eastward track will also lessen our severe weather potential considerably, but wind gusts up to 30-40 MPH may be possible as Fred moves through. Rain and wind associated with Fred ends Tuesday night.

Even as Fred moves out, the warm and humid airmass remains in place. Daily chances for showers and storms continue through next weekend, with chances peaking each afternoon. Highs are in the mid 80s through midweek before climbing back to near 90 by next weekend. We're also still watching Tropical Storm Grace and any impacts we might see along the Gulf Coast next weekend. For now, the track pushes Grace towards the Louisiana and Texas coasts, but the forecast will continue to change.