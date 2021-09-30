More spotty showers in the Shoals, staying warm and muggy

Our Thursday is off to a very mild start. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Thin cloud cover has filtered into the region, but we are all dry for the time being. That might be a different in the next few hours. A swath of light showers in Mississippi now could clip our northwest Alabama counties by 7 or 8 AM. Spotty showers remain possible this afternoon in the Shoals. Everybody else will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures back in the mid 80s.

The same weather pattern continues through Saturday. Most stay dry with warm and humid conditions sticking around and highs in the 80s. It won't be impossible to see a stray shower but it's just a 10 percent chance. By Sunday, deeper moisture moves in and so does a cold front. Widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms arrive Sunday afternoon and will continue through much of Monday. Sunday and Monday won't be a complete washout but you may want to consider backup indoor plans. Even as the cold front moves through Monday, lingering showers will continue into the middle part of next week. Widespread amounts of a half inch to one inch of rain are expected, with locally higher amounts above one inch possible. High temperatures will be cooler next week back into the mid 70s.