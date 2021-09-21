More showers and storms today, then a much needed pattern change

A cluster of thunderstorms continues to move through the area this morning. The heaviest rain right now is in southern Lawrence County that stretches into Morgan and Cullman Counties. These storms are moving slowly but just enough to limit the flash flood potential... for now. Should the heavy rainfall rates continue, I would not be surprised to see more Flash Flood Warnings in the next couple hours.

Otherwise, it is a dreary start to the day. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with low cloud cover and some mist/drizzle leading to reduced visibilities. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible through the entire day. Coverage will be slightly less widespread today, but any additional rain will be enough to lead to ponding on the roads and localized flash flooding. Late tonight, our much anticipated cold front finally arrives! It will result in more showers and storms overnight and early Wednesday. Rainfall totals of a half inch to one inch are expected in the next 24 hours with locally higher amounts over an inch possible in the heaviest thunderstorms.

Once the cold front moves through, Fall air finally moves in just in time for the official start of Autumn tomorrow. While it's not impossible to see a few showers early Wednesday morning, we should start to dry out and clear out quickly. High temperatures fall into the low 70s tomorrow and Thursday before warming back into the mid 70s late week. Overnight lows will be the coolest we have seen in months. By Thursday and Friday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s! Time to dig the jackets out of the closet!